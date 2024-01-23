Bradley E. Wheeler

Bradley “Wheels” E. Wheeler, 67, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

He was born Jan. 1, 1957, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to Paul Wheeler and Joan (Hippensteel) Enterline.

While he probably was called many names over the years, most people knew him exclusively as Wheels. As a child, Wheels once completely disassembled his father’s stereo and immediately rebuilt it to working condition. He continued teaching himself carpentry. Soon after graduating from Carrollton High School, he opened his own construction business, Wheeler Construction, in Carrollton, Ohio. Through his craft, he helped restore and construct several landmarks in the Carrollton community. In the last several years, he moved his business to Port Clinton.

Wheels enjoyed serving his Carrollton community as an active member of the Carrollton Civic Club. Wheels was heavily involved in the annual Coley’s Stag Reunion. You could have also seen him running in denim shorts along the sidelines of CHS football games for many years as part of the “chain gang”.

Wheels was a die-hard fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams and loved visiting the city. He loved watching car racing and enjoyed go kart racing with his son. More than anything, he loved his family and friends.

Brad is survived by his mother, Joan Enterline; children, Jessica (Adam) Kansagor, Janna (Alex) Norris and Brad (Rebecca) Wheeler; grandchildren and greatest joy, Zoe and Stella Kansagor; half-brother, Marty (Mik) Wheeler; stepbrother, Gene Mummert; and mother of his children, Paula King.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Paul Wheeler and stepdad, Bill Enterline.

Wheels never cared for goodbyes, as evidenced by his classic “Irish exit”. Therefore, a celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Coley’s Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, Port Clinton, Ohio.