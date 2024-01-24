Amy L. Tidwell

Amy L. Ruby-Tidwell, 56, of North Canton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in her home surrounded by family, following a long battle with cancer.

A daughter of the late Wilbur and Janet (Johnson) Gordon, she was born May 16, 1967, in Canton, Ohio.

Amy was a member of the Scroggsfield Presbyterian Church. She devoted her life to a career of serving those in need as a nurse. Amy worked for Carroll County Hospice for twelve years before moving to Texas, where she served as the Assistant Director of Nursing, Nursing Instructor, and Nclex Coordinator. After moving back to Ohio, Amy finished her career as the Assistant Director of Nursing at Jackson Ridge until her cancer diagnosis. In 2016, Amy was presented an Excellent in Teaching Award which she was very proud of, as she had devoted her life to educating and planting seeds in others, enjoying being able to watch them grow through their own careers. Amy also enjoyed cooking and bringing both food and family together.

She is survived by her husband, Duane Tidwell; two sons, Timothy Ruby II and Shawn Ruby; two granddaughters, Wren and Ava Ruby; and three sisters, Tracy (Shane) Whitney of New York, Lori (Thomas) Sedlock of Melbourne, FL, and Jennifer (Jeff) Nign of Carrollton; sister-in-law, Cindy (James) Malkowski of Baytown, TX; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Amy was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Bennett.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. Glen Shedlock officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.