In Loving Memory of Charles Harvey Benning

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Charles H. Benning. He departed this world Jan. 20, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Charles (Chuck) Benning was born March 7, 1949, in Champion, Ohio to Carl and Genevieve (Shively) Benning.

He graduated from Champion High School and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Reserve. Charles loved car shows, traveling, flea/swap markets, collecting, going out to eat, and most of all spending time with his family. He was always tinkering with his cars in his garage and planning his next road trip.

A devoted partner, Charles H. Benning shared a profound connection with his departed wife, Verna L. Benning. They married Jan. 17, 1975, and their love was a testament to commitment and enduring companionship. As a father, he embraced parenthood with open arms, imparting valuable lessons of compassion, integrity, and resilience.

Charles was a beacon of warmth and kindness with an unwavering devotion to his family. His love knew no bounds and his laughter echoed through our home, creating a haven of joy and comfort.

His greatest joy was found in simple moments spent with his children, Charles, Benjamin, Shaun and Cassie. Whether it be sharing stories, exploring the world or offering guidance. Charles took pride in witnessing their growth and accomplishments. Always making sure that he was present in all their milestones and all the family events, cheering them on with boundless encouragement.

Beyond the walls of his home, Charles H. Benning touched the lives of many with his generosity and compassion. His impact on the community resonates with those who were fortunate enough to know him.

In celebrating Charles’ life, let us remember the love that illuminated his every gesture and the enduring legacy of family bonds that he leaves behind. Though he may no longer walk beside us, his spirit will forever guide and inspire those who were privileged to be part of his remarkable journey.

Charles is survived by his four children, Charles F. Benning, Benjamin E. Benning, Shaun R. Benning and Cassie B. Benning; his seven grandchildren, Molly G. Benning and Lucy J. Benning, Bailey A. and Blake M. Benning, Courtney R. Benning, Blake P. Stoller and Shaylan N. Durham; his brother, Tom Benning; and his sisters, Nadine Moissant and Darlene Wenzel.

May he rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the love that he so freely gave.

The family will hold a celebration of Charles’ life at a later date.

The final arrangements were made through Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Friends may leave condolences through their website.