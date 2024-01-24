Larry Hawk Jr., 67, of Minerva, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

He was born Dec. 13, 1956, in Canton to Larry Hawk Sr. of Minerva and the late Rachel (Barnett) (Hawk) Cody.

He is the owner of Hawk Dairy Farm. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1976. He is a member of the Mt. Zion Methodist Church and the Carrollton Young Farmers for many years and loved going to tractor pulls. He was raised by his grandparents, Ralph and Nita, and they helped develop his passion for farming which continued throughout his whole life.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Ann (Gotschall) Hawk, whom he married Oct. 20, 1979; daughter, Marissa (Corey) Essick of East Rochester; two sons, Larry “Butch” (Christy) Hawk III of Minerva, and Ryan (Beth Albaugh) Hawk of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Vicki Howlett of Cuyahoga Falls; brother, Tim (Val) Hawk of Mechanicstown; four grandchildren, Logan and Lane Hawk, and Melah and Chanz Essick.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and Bruce Hawk, and stepmother, Dorothy Hawk.

Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. John Carpenter officiating.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.