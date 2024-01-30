Judith J. Aquino

Judith Joann Aquino, a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother, passed away peacefully on her 85th birthday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Alliance, Ohio.

Judith was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Canton, Ohio, to James and Nellie (Brediger) Jewell.

In her earlier years, Judith worked as a Bookkeeper at Merit Coal Mine in Waynesburg, where she displayed remarkable dedication and precision in her work. She found joy in her role and took pride in contributing to the success of the company.

In her free time, Judith enjoyed the art of crocheting and created intricate pieces that showcased her talent and creativity. She found solace in this craft and often made cherished gifts for her loved ones. Alongside crocheting, Judith delighted in spending quality time with her grandchildren, creating countless memories that will be cherished forever.

Outside of her professional life, Judith found immense happiness in her family and cherished her role as a mother and grandmother above all else. She adored her children, Madeline (Timothy) Hein of Minerva, Christopher (Andrea) Aquino of Louisville, Gregory (Rhonda) Aquino of Canton South, and Dominick (Sharon) Aquino III of Dunedin, Florida. Judith’s love extended beyond her children to her 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She showered them with affection and was always there to support and guide them. Additionally, Judith is survived by her brother, Wilbur Jewell of Dalton, Ohio. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dominick Aquino, Jr. and a granddaughter, Amanda Kay Aquino.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton St., Malvern, Ohio, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. with Celebrant Fr Victor Cinson.

Judith touched the hearts of many throughout her life. Judith’s legacy of love, devotion, and kindness will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends.

