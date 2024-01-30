Roy J. Champer, 74, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

He was born Aug. 24, 1949, to the late Paul and Anna Champer.

After graduating high school, he took drafting courses. Roy worked for ODOT for 30 years and retired from the New Philadelphia Garage. He married the love of his life, Margie Davis on Oct. 18, 1973, and celebrated 50 years with her. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Carrollton. He was an associate member of the Carrollton Vets Club.

Survivors include his wife, Margie of the home; son, Richard; siblings, Pam Champer and her finance, Fred Tarr of Dellroy, Robert (JoAnn) of Carrollton, and Fran Ferrell of Carrollton; and many loving nieces and nephews. He treated all his friends as family.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home.

Services will be held at the funeral home Friday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. with Kimberly Arbaugh officiating.

Burial will take place at Westview Cemetery.

