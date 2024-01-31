Commissioners approve resolution to join Regional Council of Governments

Carroll County Engineer Brian Wise attended the Board of Commissioners’ Jan. 29 meeting and asked for a resolution to join the Regional Council of Governments (RCG), a salt cooperative that is centered in Summit County.

Wise said he had already talked to the county prosecutor who explained the resolution is contingent on whether the RCG is able to amend their bylaws and allow Carroll County into the group. Wise also said there is a $250 per year administration fee, which the engineer’s office will pay, and he must attend two meetings per year, in addition to taking at least 80 percent of the salt if purchased.

Commissioner Bob Wirkner asked how much Wise would save per ton if he was a member of the cooperative. Wise stated the price would be $11 cheaper per ton.

After further discussion, the Board approved Resolution 2024-08 authorizing Carroll County to join the Community University Education Purchasing Council of Governments.

On another matter, the Board also approved Resolution 2024-07, authorizing the Carroll County Local Emergency Planning Committee to apply for the 2024 Right-to-Know Grant.

In other business, the Board:

-HEARD from Melissa Schaar that the first pick-up day for 10-day meal packs at the Carroll County Health Department on Moody Avenue will be Friday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Further information is available on the Commissioners’ Facebook page.

-ESTABLISHED a new fund titled 20931-PY23 CDBG Community Development Block Grant.

-RECEIVED the dog warden’s report for Jan. 21-27, showing 7 dogs impounded, none adopted out, 3 redeemed, none euthanized, one citation for no license, and no citations for running at large.

-APPROVED a permit for Spectrum Mid-America, LLC for aerial new build on existing poles in Washington Township, Section 34 of Brenner Road NE (CR 38).

-ADVISED that first-half mobile home taxes and property taxes are due no later than Feb. 16, 2024.

-APPROVED a motion to use the remainder of BWC grant funds to help pay for a hydraulic broom for snow removal on sidewalks.

-WILL ADVERTISE for letters of interest from any Carroll County resident who wishes to serve on the Airport Authority Board.