Ordinances approved by Carrollton council

Three ordinances were on the agenda when Carrollton Village Council met on Monday, Jan. 22.

Second reading was given to an ordinance authorizing the village to sell personal property including road machinery, equipment, tools, and other supplies using the internet auction site, Gov Deals, after the third reading of the ordinance and after two notices have been placed in The Free Press Standard.

Additional ordinances included one that authorizes a pay increase for the fire department’s secretary and another that extends the contract of Clark E. Battista, the current village solicitor, through March 31, 2025.

On another matter, Village Administrator Mark Wells congratulated Kevin Moore for receiving his Wastewater 1 Operator’s License.

Wells also informed council members that he worked with ODOT and West Erie Realty Solution on finalizing property acquisition for the Route 332 Sidewalk Project. He said that Wheeling Lake Erie Railroad has completed repairs to the West Main Street rail tracks and noted he had attended an economic development meeting with representatives from the Carroll County Commissioners, OMEGA and Ohio Southeast regarding future business opportunities.

Council members also heard a summary from the village police department comparing the numbers of traffic stops, crashes, thefts, domestic assaults, and other incidents that occurred in 2022 and 2023.