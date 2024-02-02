Virginia M. Mastroine went home peacefully to be with the Lord at the remarkable age of 102.

Born June 14, 1921, a daughter of the late Alberto and Gelsomina (Rugani) Del Corso, and departing on Jan. 25, 2024, she has left a legacy of unwavering devotion to her family and friends.

Virginia was a 1939 graduate of Morges High School. She had owned and operated Mastroine Laundromat in Waynesburg. Virginia was a life member of St. James Catholic Church.

Virginia was born and raised on a farm in Waynesburg. Her first job outside of the farm at the age of 22 was working for Sterling Bakery, delivering bread on a horse and buggy. At the age of 24, she got married to Marion Mastroine, the love of her life. Together, they had three children. They helped run the family grocery store and eventually started the laundromat on the hill in Waynesburg.

Virginia wasn’t just a person with a loving heart, she embodied compassion and strength. Her influence touched the lives of all fortunate enough to cross her path. Her warm heart and infectious humor had the power to illuminate even the gloomiest of days. In her eyes, everyone was family, and her home was a haven of hospitality where coffee cups were always full. As a mother, Virginia was a constant source of support and guidance. She dedicated her life to nurturing her children and instilling in them the values of hard work, love and resilience. Her love for them was boundless, and her strength was a beacon of light for her family. Virginia’s role as a grandmother brought her immense joy. She cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Her home was always filled with laughter and the aroma of homemade Italian meals. She loved telling stories of her days lived on the farm along with her beloved horse, Tony. In her later years, as a great-grandmother, Virginia continued to radiate love and wisdom. Her stories and life experiences touched the lives of her great-grandchildren, leaving a lasting mark on the generations that follow. She enjoyed pillow fights and conversations at the table over cookies and milk. You were sure to laugh when she was around. Virginia’s passing leaves a void that can never be filled, but her legacy lives on in the hearts of her family and friends. She leaves behind a tapestry of beautiful memories that will continue to inspire and uplift all who knew her. In honoring Virginia’s memory, let us remember the lessons she taught us about love, kindness, and the importance of family bonds. She will forever be missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, dear Virginia. Your love and spirit will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing you.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters, William Del Corso, Gino Del Corso, Arthur Del Corso, Samuel Del Corso, Harry Del Corso, Edith Cozzoli, and Florence Cappelli.

Virginia is survived by one daughter and two sons, Rose Ann Mastroine, Augustine Mastroine and Raymond Mastroine; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Aubrey (Brandon) Blood, and their daughters, Evelyn and Ellie, Augustine Mastroine and his children, Gus and Parker, Raymond Mastroine, Samantha Mastroine, Roseann Dean, and James Dean and Kaitlyn Tucker, and their daughter, Oaklynn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Matthew Humerickhouse as Celebrant.

Friends may call Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia.

Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, 330-866-9425