Karen J. Beck

Karen J. Beck, 68, of Carrollton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

Born July 27, 1955, in Wheeling, WV, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Phyllis J. (Bachmann) Beck.

Karen graduated from Carrollton High School in 1973. She then attended Malone College and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education. Later, Karen would go on to earn a master’s degree from Kent State University. After graduation from Malone, Karen would begin her teaching career with the Minerva Local School District where she would remain until her retirement.

She was a faithful and active member of the First United Methodist Church in Carrollton. She spent many years as a Sunday School teacher. During the summer, Karen would spend time as a counselor at Camp Aldersgate on Leesville Lake. Karen enjoyed working with children.

Karen is survived by her sister, Luanna Beck.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Kimberly Arbaugh and Rev. Dan Loomis officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen’s memory to the Carrollton First United Methodist Church or the Bell-Herron Scholarship Foundation.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.