Ronald R. McIntyre

Ronald Ray McIntyre, 79, of Carrollton, passed away at home Feb. 12, 2024.

He was born Oct. 15, 1944, in Gypsy, WV, a son of the late Ben McIntyre and Ann Marie (Patterson) McIntyre.

Having lived his life in the area, Ronald was a graduate of Adena High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era and was a carpenter by trade, working for Crystal Park Lumber until his retirement in 1986.

Ronald is survived by four sons, Brian (Stacey) McIntyre of Minerva, Stacey (Kim) McIntyre of North Port, FL, Rodney McIntyre of Steubenville and Richard (Mandy) McIntyre of Carrollton; a brother, Wesley McIntyre of Louisiana; two grandchildren, Brendan McIntrye and Stella McIntyre, and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse, Sylvia J. (Malisiak) McIntyre who died Dec. 16, 2019; two brothers, Jimmie McIntyre and David McIntyre; and three sisters, Nancy McIntyre, Linda McIntyre and Sandra Rapavi.

As per Ronald’s wishes, no visitation or services will be held.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kerr Watson Funeral Home in Salineville.

