Thomas Mitchell

Thomas “Tom” Mitchell, 81, passed away Feb. 9, 2024, at Aultman Hospital after a brief illness.

Born Feb. 23, 1942, in Alliance to the late Frances and Harriet Leonard Mitchell, Tom’s life was marked by dedication, service, and a profound commitment to his community.

A 1960 graduate of Carrollton High School, Tom pursued higher education at Ohio Northern University and earned a master’s degree from Westminster College. His passion for education led him to a fulfilling career as a teacher, culminating in his retirement in 1994 as a guidance counselor from Mahoning County Joint Vocational School.

Tom was more than an educator; he was a devoted community advocate. Throughout his life, he actively participated in various organizations aimed at improving the Carrollton and Carroll County areas. His contributions extended to 4-H, where he shared his knowledge and passion for agriculture. Tom served as a past president of the Carrollton Rotary, leaving an indelible mark on the organization through his leadership. For more than 25 years Tom dedicated his time as Secretary of the Carroll County Regional Planning Commission.

A faithful member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church for over 50 years, Tom found solace and community in his church family. His love for music found expression in the church choir, where he lent his voice to the congregation for many years. Additionally, he was a proud member of the Greater Canton Men’s Chorus for 12 years, further showcasing his love for music and community involvement.

Farming was not just a part of Tom’s life; it was a lifelong commitment. From his early days to his final moments, he remained intricately connected to the agricultural world, embodying a love for the land that defined him.

Tom is survived by his cousin, Karl Broughton of Georgia, and numerous nieces and nephews scattered around the country and the world. His close friend, Dan (Sarah) Wingerter of Carrollton, shares in the grief of Tom’s passing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Harriet Leonard Mitchell; his sister, Katherine Ann Guzay, along with a nephew, Stephen Guzay.

A celebration of Tom’s life will take place Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at noon in Dodds Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of services in the funeral home.