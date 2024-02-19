Herman C. Cain

Herman C. Cain, 69, of Carrollton, Ohio passed away from kidney and heart failure on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Trinity Hospice Care in Steubenville, Ohio.

Herman was born March 29, 1954, in New Martinsville, WV, a son of Vera Harlan Cain of Carrollton and the late Herbert Russell Cain.

He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1971. He enjoyed playing guitar and singing with other band members and working on automobiles. He retired from Weirton Steel after 30 years.

Herman is survived by his mother; a brother, Harold (Beth) Cain; a sister, Lisa (Walt) Moyer; a son, Charlie (Brittany) Cain; a daughter, Erica (Jack Moore) Webb; lady friend of 21 years, Tammy; four granddaughters, Chelsea, Karly, Chellbie Webb, Lexi Cain; a grandson, Cam Cain; four great grandchildren; two uncles and one aunt; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive him.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell.

Funeral services for Herman will be Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home.