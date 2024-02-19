Steve L. Valdinger, Jr.

Steve L. Valdinger Jr., 81, of Scio, passed away Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Lifecare Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia surrounded by his family.

Born July 14, 1942, in Wheeling, WV, he was the son of the late Steve L. Valdinger, Sr. and Anna Noska Nemeth Valdinger.

Steve graduated from Scio High School in 1960 and honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1960-1964. Except for the time spent serving his country, Steve lived his entire life on the family farm, Gundy Ridge Farms. He took over the farm operations when he returned from the service, and after his father’s passing, he continued the family legacy. He was also a heavy equipment mechanic for 40 years, working for Rebuild in Dennison from 1978-2011.

Steve was a member of the Harrison County Farm Bureau and was a huge NASCAR fan who attended at least one race a year. He enjoyed live country music so much that in 2016, he built a room onto a barn at the farm and every Tuesday evening he invited family and friends to listen to the jam session. He loved his family and was always willing to help anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ava D. Shepler Valdinger on Aug. 7, 2008, they were married Aug. 1, 1960.

Surviving are sons, Jerry (Sandy) Valdinger and Jim (Jill) Valdinger both of Scio, and Joe (Cindy) Valdinger of Strasburg; grandchildren, Stephen (Andrea) Valdinger, Stephanie (Brandon) Schott, Kayla Valdinger, Janelle (Matt) Innes, Tyler Valdinger and Bryant (Katie) Valdinger; great-grandchildren, Aria, Landon, Abigail, Harlow, Savannah, Amelia and Magnolia, and his companion, Rita Roach of the home.

A memorial service celebrating his life was held at Gundy Ridge Farms in Scio, on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mike Cunningham officiating.

Visitation with the family was held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifecare Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Koch Funeral Home, Scio assisted the family with his arrangements.

