Carrollton FFA members do well in district competition

Three Carrollton High School FFA members competed in District 8 Sub-District Public Speaking and Creed competition held Feb. 6 at Edison Local High School.

They included Logan Pridemore, placing first in Extemporaneous Speech; Gage Thompson, who placed third in Beginning Prepared, and Emma Vrsan, who placed second in Creed Speaking. Logan and Emma advanced to the district competition held Feb. 13 at Buckeye Trail High School where Emma placed fourth in Creed Speaking while Pridemore placed second in Extemporaneous Speaking, advancing to the state competition. Logan will compete in the FFA Public Speaking CDE in Marysville, Saturday, March 2.