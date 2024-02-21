Cause of Bergholz Diner fire is undetermined

Firefighters from several area fire departments were on the scene again Monday to extinguish a Sunday afternoon fire that had rekindled at the Bergholz Diner on 2nd St. in Bergholz.

Formerly known as Marshall’s Restaurant, it is believed the fire started on a second-floor rented apartment. Cause of the fire remained under investigation at press time Tuesday.

According to Bergholz Fire Chief Dwayne Morley, the initial fire started at 2:27 p.m. Sunday when a call was received there was smoke on the first floor. However, when firemen arrived fire and smoke was detected on the second floor.

Morley said no fire was seen when it was cleared at 9 p.m. Sunday. However, a second call was received at 6:35 a.m. Monday that there was fire on the second floor. Firemen had to tear off a portion of the roof to get to the fire with the help of an excavation company. Plans were to tear down the building at the request of the insurance company. Jacob Green Excavation is doing the demolition, Chief Morley said.

Area fire departments responding to Sunday’s fire in addition to Bergholz included Amsterdam, Carrollton, East Springfield, Salineville, Richmond, Unionport and Wintersville, along with the Tanker Task Force. Several of those departments also returned Monday when the fire rekindled.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities and the cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined, Fired Chief Morley said.

The Fire Chief also expressed thanks to all the responding fire departments and a special thanks to Bergholz Supermart and Denoon Lumber for providing firefighters with food and beverages.