Ruby fills vacant Dellroy Council seat

At the February meeting of Dellroy Village Council, Mayor Amy Harkless made an appointment to the vacant council seat.

Harkless reported that she had spoken to Mick Ruby, who was present at the meeting, after the January meeting. Ruby had submitted a letter of interest in filling the vacant seat as well as assisting with work around the village.

Harkless said she wanted to clarify with Ruby that council members could not be paid for work and because the village also had an opening for a part time employee, she wanted to be certain of which role he was interested in.

Ruby, who has served on council in the past, agreed that any work he did would be voluntary and said that he was interested in serving as a councilman.

Harkless appointed Ruby to the seat and Solicitor James J. Ong administered the oath of office to him.

In other discussion, resident Paul Tinlin was present to speak about an agreement prepared by Ong to allow the village and county to do ditch maintenance on his property.

Tinlin inquired if this maintenance would be scheduled on a regular basis going forward to alleviate ongoing issues with run-off water.

Harkless advised that this is currently being done as a one-time effort to correct the issues, because the area in question is not on village property. Ong confirmed that the agreement that he had authored for both the Tinlin property and that of Anita and Larry Rutledge, was a one-time agreement and not a permanent easement.

Anita Rutledge, who was also present with her husband Larry, said she felt the village should maintain the area all the time because it was the village who had put the storm drains in place.

A lengthy discussion took place regarding the matter. Councilman Joe Rafferty advised that the village was trying to take the least expensive path at this time and will determine if additional maintenance or infrastructure work is needed int the future.

In other action council:

-Learned the generator for the Community Building has been delivered and a new gas meter will be installed.

-Set a public meeting for Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Community Building to review and discuss items to be included in the grant funding for the Community Building.

-Heard a report from Councilman Bruce Palmer about a recent meeting of the Building Committee and was advised by Ong to have the committee compile a list of items for sale/disposal for council to review.

-Heard fund balances reported as follows: $107,754.33 in the general fund; $34,297.68 in the street fund; $2,843.73 in the State Highway fund; and $16,018.85 in the Federal Grant fund.

-Approved payments in the amount of $5,791.92 and heard receipts reported at $6,788.72.

-Heard year-to-date receipts for the Community Hall at $360 and expenses of $1,065.

-Approved permanent appropriations for 2024 in the amount of $156,358.85.

-Approved seven blanket purchase orders for 2024.

-Set the next meeting for Monday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Community Building.