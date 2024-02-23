Lois I. Butterfield, 86, of Scio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Feb. 20, 2024, at Park Village Health Care Center of Dover, surrounded by her caring and devoted family. She was a loving wife and wonderful mother.

Lois was born April 17, 1937, in Perry Twp., Carroll County, the only child of the late Faber R. and Neva (Kirby) Green.

She graduated from Scio High School in 1954 and from Canton Actual Business College in 1955. After graduating from business school, she worked at Republic Steel Corporation in Canton. Lois then worked in Carrollton for various attorneys and spent 30 years working as a court reporter in the Carroll County Common Pleas Court for Judges Tom Richards and William J. Martin, retiring in 2006. Lois and her husband, Glenn owned and operated Butterfield Insurance Agency for 48 years and Lois also worked for B.J. Gray Realty as a real estate agent for over 25 years.

Lois was a devoted member of the Scio United Methodist Church where she was a part of the singing group, ‘The Inspirations’, director of the Junior Choir, and served as a trustee. A gifted pianist for 70 years, she started playing the piano at Perrysville United Methodist Church at the early age of 14. She continued using her talents at Scio United Methodist Church, playing for the choir, church services, and multiple Christmas and Easter Cantatas. She was also a member of the Scio Elevian Club, Scio American Legion Auxiliary, Eastern Star and the former Scio Civic Club. She enjoyed music and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Cavaliers (“put the hammer down”) and playing cards in various card clubs – especially with the Fun 4. We will miss her contagious laugh.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Glenn, whom she married Sept. 7, 1958. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Rita Butterfield.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Butch) Johnson of New Philadelphia and Lisa (Jeff) Moran of Galloway, and her grandchildren, Trent Johnson, Kurt (Taylor) Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Tori Moran and Kate Moran, and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Parke (Betty) Butterfield of Carrollton, her sister-in-law, Kathleen (Jim) Armstrong of Canton, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the loving and compassionate staff of Park Village Health Care Center of Dover for their care and support of Lois. The family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to Crossroads Hospice.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. at Scio United Methodist Church, 117 Maple Avenue, Scio, with Pastors Deborah Kellar, Jonathan Butera, Dixie Hendricks, LuAnn Youngman and Jeff Moran officiating.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 23 from 5-8 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Scio, and Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10-11 a.m. at Scio United Methodist Church.

Burial will follow at the Perrysville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Scio United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 554, Scio, OH 43988 and Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.