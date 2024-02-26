David L. Smith

David L. Smith, 70, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Nov. 2, 1953, in East Liverpool to the late Donald and the late Roberta (Herron) Smith.

He had worked as a coal miner, tree farmer at the Donhaven Tree Farm and in mobile home maintenance. He was a former Cub Leader and member of the Buckeye Council, Boy Scouts of America.

David is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pamela (Briggs) Smith whom he married Aug. 19, 1978; daughter, Heather (Traci Willard) Smith of Akron; a son, David Thomas Briggs-Smith of Akron; two sisters, Karen (Joseph) Mercer and Lisa (David) Miller; 3 brothers, Steven (Peggy) Smith, Mark Smith, and Ronald (Nicole) Smith, and brother-in-law, John Moore, all of East Liverpool; two grandchildren, Paul Thomas Balint and Tristan Zane Balint and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Donna Moore.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Christ Christian Disciples, 353 Moody Ave. SW, Carrollton, with Pastor Mark Statler officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice, Carrollton, OH.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at http://www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.