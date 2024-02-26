Robert P. Walker

Robert P. Walker, 85, of Minerva, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

He was born Nov. 7, 1938, in Cameron, WV, to the late Charles Walker and Sara (Mangus) (Walker) Burns.

He retired from the U.S. Navy as a Master Chief following 30 years of service. He served in Vietnam and is a member of the Malvern American Legion Post #375, Minerva VFW Post #4120 and Triangle Lodge #708 F&AM in Albany, GA, 32 Degree, Valley of Southwest Georgia, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Hasan Temple Shrine in Albany, GA. He spent many years traveling and was fond of saying he had been everywhere but three places, the Congo, Zhangye Danxia, China and Big Bend, TX. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1957.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou (McCullough) Walker who died in 2022; daughter, Tammy Ann Walker; brother, Michael Walker, and two stepbrothers, Richard and Eric Burns.

He is survived by two daughters, Danette Joseph of Canton, and Pamela Jo (Gerald) Hancock of VA; son, Robert (Jean) Walker of Canton; and two grandchildren, Ryan Walker and Brandy Elliott.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

