Marlene A. Brumbaugh

Marlene Ann Brumbaugh, 87, passed away Feb. 22, 2024, at the Western Reserve Masonic Community in Medina.

She was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Canton, Ohio to the late Eugene Oscar and Helen Virginia (nee Wigginton) Ruegg.

Marlene is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Vernon Dale Brumbaugh; her son, Vernon Philip Brumbaugh; daughter, Kelly Jo (Richard) Woessner; grandson, Michael Woessner; granddaughter, Lydia Redick; sister, Nancy (Tom) Tam; brother, Jim (Deb) Ruegg; numerous brothers and sisters through marriage, nieces and nephews, and a lifetime of valued friends.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Brian Dale Brumbaugh (1959) and Todd David Brumbaugh (1983); sister, Margaret Brewer (2006); and brother, Robert Ruegg (2011).

Marlene was a highly successful realtor in Medina County from 1973-1992 earning numerous awards from state, county, and local professional organizations.

Apart from her career, Marlene volunteered 2,111 hours at Medina Community Hospital. She served as second vice president along with working on other committees for the hospital’s Junior Women’s Auxiliary.

Family and friends were drawn to Marlene’s wit and kind spirit. She shared her excellent cooking skills at family reunions at the log cabins in Carrollton, Ohio or when hosting bridge club. She made hundreds of crocheted dishcloths to give to family and friends. However, one of her greatest joys was creating life-long memories with her grandchildren.

A Celebration of Marlene’s Life is planned for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Western Reserve Masonic Community at 4931 Nettleton Road in Medina, Ohio.

Online condolences and a place to share memories may be left at www.waitefuneralhome.com.