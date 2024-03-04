Dorothy L. Triplett, 90, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Born July 15, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Floda (Westfall) Archer.

She was married to John “Jack” Triplett for 68 years and was previously employed by The Free Press Standard and the R & F Coal Co.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Mark (Peggy) Triplett; grandchildren, Todd (Curry) Triplett, and Derrick Jones; and six great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Debbie; son, Alan, and grandson, Justin Triplett.

By her request, no public visitation or services are planned.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.