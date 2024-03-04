N. Jean Lucas

N. Jean Lucas, 88, of Mechanicstown, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2024, in the Truman House in New Philadelphia.

She was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Scroggsfield to Ervin and Estelle (Taylor) Borland.

She was a clerk at Winona Frozen Foods for 20 years. She was a member of the Carrollton Baptist Temple. She loved playing euchre at the Senior Center every Friday and was affectionately dubbed by her family as the “Queen of Euchre”. She loved camping and trips to Amish Country and Pidgeon Forge, TN. Most of all, she found great joy and deeply loved her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Kenneth Lucas, Sr. whom she married Nov. 20, 1959; three daughters, Karen (Donald) Amelung of Circleville, Susan (Richard) Dean of Negley, and Patricia (William) Bee of Louisville; son, Kenneth “Bud” (JoAnn) Lucas, Jr. of Hanoverton; sister, Betty Lockhart of Florida; brother, Rodney (Pauline) Borland of East Rochester, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Ellen Donaldson and two brothers, Kenneth and Melvin “Wayne” Borland.

Private family services will be held with burial in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Truman House for Community Hospice in New Philadelphia.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.