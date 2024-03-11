Robert Westfall

Robert “Bob” Westfall, 91, of Carrollton, passed away at home Saturday, March 9, 2024, after a period of declining heart failure.

Born on April 4, 1932, in Flintstone, Maryland, he was the son of the late Lon and Verdie (Harmon) Westfall.

Bob was employed at Macombers as a welder for 25 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending his time hunting and fishing. You could often find him in his garden, tending to his vegetables that he shared with the community. He adored his grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Family members who will cherish his memory are Donna Mae (German) Westfall, his wife of 72 years; son, Robert “Lonnie” (Nancy) Westfall; two daughters, Doreen (Bill) Abrahims and Cheryl (Doug) Pallaye; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. A brother, Larry Westfall, also survives.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Ted, and three sisters, Midge, Evelyn, and Shirley.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating.

Burial will follow in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to the American Heart Association P.O. Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or online at www.heart.org.