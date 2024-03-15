Bret Harsh

Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Bret Harsh, 64, passed away March 12, 2024.

Bret was born June 20, 1959, to the late Mary Ann and Kenneth Harsh of Carrollton, Ohio.

He was a life-long resident of Carrollton with 31 years of service at Carroll Electric.

He enjoyed family vacations, fishing and boating with his loved ones at Chautauqua Lake, New York and Deep Creek Lake, Maryland. He was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed many great conversations with his many friends at the Eagles, especially his best friends, John Rutledge and Brad McAfee.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Betty Harsh; daughter, Nicole Jones (Tim) Renz; his greatly loved grandchildren, Aden and Annabell Renz; sister, Patty Kidd; sisters-in-law, Lois A. Rose and Amy (Bob) Huston; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Barbara Shotwell, and brothers-in-law, Charlie Kidd, Maurice Rose, and Dave Shotwell.

A visitation for Bret will be held Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.