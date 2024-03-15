Kenneth E. Booth

Kenneth E. Booth, 87, of Perrysville, passed away in his home March 13, 2024, surrounded by his family.

A son of the late James C. and Elsie L. Collins Booth, he was born Feb. 21, 1937, in Germano, Ohio.

Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Sharon (David) Morckel; three sons, Kenny (Carol) Booth, David (Tammy) Booth, and Steven (Sharon) Booth; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Delores Clifton and Gary (Debbie) Booth.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, in 2020; a son, Kevin; and four siblings, Jim, Paul, Marjorie and Ronald.

In accordance with Kenneth’s wishes, there are no formal services and cremation has taken place.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.