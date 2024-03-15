Richard Stertzbach

Richard “Dick” Stertzbach, 81, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Haines City, Florida.

Born Jan. 18, 1943, in Stark County, Ohio, he was a son of the late Harold Edward and Dorothy Dean (Douglas) Stertzbach Sr.

Dick was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves, which he enlisted in after graduating high school in 1961 and was a member of the 350th Evacuation Hospital Unit in Canton, Ohio. He worked for Fort Laurens State Memorial and retired from Timken Steel. Dick was also a life member of the Carroll County Historical Society.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marcia; two sons, Rob and Rich Stertzbach; five grandchildren, Andrew, Brian (Crystal), Noah, Jessica, and Heather Stertzbach; six great-grandchildren and two sisters, Linda (Fred) Torres and Kathy (Bill) Malone.

Along with his parents, Dick was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters; son, David Daniel Stertzbach, and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Sandy Valley Cemetery in Waynesburg.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick’s memory to the Carroll County Historical Society, P.O. Box 174 Carrollton, Ohio 44615.