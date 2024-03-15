Ruth E. Hosack

Ruth E. Hosack, 86, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, March 8, 2024, at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

A daughter of the late Floyd A. and Nellie (Jolley) Ulman, she was born Jan. 13, 1938, in Augusta, Ohio.

Throughout her life, Ruth attended Herrington-Bethel Church as well as Baxters Ridge Church. She loved to read and cook for everyone in her family. Ruth retired from the postal service as a mail carrier. She was passionate about her family, including researching the family history and genealogy, and was her grandson’s biggest fan, affectionately being called by him as “Hockey Grandma”.

Ruth is survived by her two sons, Earl (Lisa) Hosack, and John Hosack; and her grandson, Jeremiah Hosack.

Along with her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Hosack; three brothers, Joseph, Foster, and Harold Ulman; and three sisters, Mary Ellen Yoder, Margaret Fritts and Hazel Speelman.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ohio with Pastor Richard Wallace officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Salineville.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth’s memory to the American Cancer Society.