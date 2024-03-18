Mary Ann Mick

Mary Ann Mick, 91, of Malvern, entered Heaven’s Gate on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

She was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Alliance to Pat and Mildred (Ditch) Wallace.

She was a housewife and had worked for Midland Buckeye in Minerva. She is a very active member of the Malvern First Christian Church where she was the former treasurer and member of the Mission’s Board and active in the Sunday Prayer Group. She was an avid bird watcher and loved to feed them daily and knew every bird that visited.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Mick who died in 2019; brother and sister-in-law, Doney “Boots” and Marilyn Wallace.

She is survived by a daughter, Cathy Mick-Jennings of Malvern; son, John (Denese Coneybeer) Mick of Malvern; three grandchildren, Kandace Mick, Joshua Mick, and Sethen (Ashley) Mick; and two great-grandchildren, Violette and Sienna.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22 at 6 p.m. in the Malvern First Christian with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to services at the church from 4-6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Malvern First Christian Church Kingdom Project or for Missions.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.