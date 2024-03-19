Malvern preschool earns 5-star rating

Malvern Preschool was recently awarded a 5-star rating for meeting the quality standards established by the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services and the Ohio Department of Education.

Step Up to Quality (SUTQ) is a five-star quality rating and improvement system which recognizes and promotes early learning and development programs that exceed the minimum health and safety licensing regulations.

Five-star programs exemplify high quality levels of developmentally appropriate instruction, environment and licensing criteria, according to Brown Local School Supt. Mark Scott.

The Malvern Preschool staff members are Mrs. Maggie Russ (intervention specialist), Mrs. Julie Yerrick (paraprofessional) and Mrs. Alicia Paulette (teacher).

Malvern Preschool will be hosting an open house for interested families wanting to learn more about the program Friday, April 26. Families may call to schedule a meeting time at 330-863-1355 and ask for the preschool classroom.