Malvern student’s artwork 1 of 249 state art pieces

A Malvern High School junior is a winner in a state art competition.

An exceptional art piece titled “The Chop”, submitted by Sarah Rodgers, has been selected from thousands of artworks as one of top 249 pieces in the state to be displayed in the Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition next month.

According to Brown Local School Supt. Mark Scott, this is the first year for Sarah’s participation in the state youth art exhibit. An awards and scholarship presentation will be held Sunday, April 21, and Sarah’s artwork is to be among the exhibition display April 21 to May 16 at the James A. Rhoades State Office Tower website.

The Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition, now in its 54th year, is dedicated to the educational and artistic advancement of talented young people in the state of Ohio. The exhibition is open to all of Ohio’s 1,112 high schools, both public and private, chartered by the State of Ohio Department of Education.

The Exhibition’s purpose is to provide all budding young artists of the state with opportunities to advance their talent, whether that be through scholarships or simply experiencing the process of entering their work in a competition. The exhibition is a valuable incentive for our young people; it encourages an appreciation for the arts throughout Ohio and reflects the fine quality of art instruction and talent which exist in our state.