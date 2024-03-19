Mary Jane Moody

Mary Jane Moody, a beloved member of the North Canton community, peacefully passed away March 13, 2024, at the age of 73.

Born in Salem, Ohio, on May 29, 1950, to Glenn and Phyllis Marshall (Gotschall), Mary Jane touched the lives of many through her warm and compassionate nature.

Mary Jane excelled with her clerical responsibilities for a number of locations in the medical field. Outside of work, Mary Jane found joy in serving as a Stephen Ministries volunteer and sharing her creativity through card making. She treasured the moments spent with friends, always offering a listening ear and a comforting presence to those in need. She was also a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Moody; stepmother, Lois Marshall, and granddaughter, Lyra.

She is survived by her son, Kevin (Holly) Moody; grandchildren, Story, Merida, and Marshall Moody; sister-in-law, Margaret Moody, along with several stepsisters.

A celebration of Mary Jane’s life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th St. NW, North Canton, OH.

Calling hours will be from 2-3 p.m. with a service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, to those who wish to honor Mary Jane’s generous spirit, contributions can be made to support Faith United Methodist Church.