Sherrodsville woman killed in St. Patrick’s Day crash

A 46-year-old woman from Sherrodsville died in an early morning crash that happened on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the one-vehicle crash that happened on state Route 39 near milepost 22 in Union Township in Tuscarawas County.

The crash happened on Sunday, March 17, at approximately 2:51 a.m. Troopers say a 2009 Dodge Challenger operated by Richard Sickles, 48, of Sherrodsville, was traveling eastbound on state Route 39 when it “went off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail.” Troopers say the vehicle then overcorrected, went off the left side of the roadway, striking a ditch before overturning.

The right front passenger, Jennifer Sickles, 46, was pronounced dead on scene.

Two rear passengers, a 25-year-old from Baltic and a 24-year-old from Dennison, were both transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Officials say alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash. No charges have been filed in Tuscarawas County Court at The Free Press Standard press deadline.