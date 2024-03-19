VFW Post 3301 contributes to community programs

Greg Brady and Jim Newbold, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3301, recently presented generous contributions to representatives of the following community organizations:

-Pulling for a Cause (Akron Children’s’ Hospital), represented by Maryann Smith and Greg Young, received $2500.

-Carrollton Police Department, represented by Officer Jonathan Smith, received $1,000.

-Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department, represented by Bill Wells, received $1,000.

-Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department, represented by Lt. Zeph Casper, received $1,000.

-Bell-Herron Scholarship Fund, represented by Carl Fry and Sean Smith, received $1,000.

-Carroll County Salvation Army and Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, represented by Cynthia Hervey, received $1,000.

-Southern Community Center of Salineville, represented by Scott Hart, received $1,000.

-Carroll County Council on Aging (Friendship Center), represented by Tonya Myers, received $1,000.

-Ohio Hospice, represented by Pixie Furbee, received $1,000.

-Carroll County Sheriff Department, represented by Sheriff Calvin Graham, received $1,000.

-Carrollton Girl Scouts Troop 60392, represented by Mackenzie Rummell, received $1,000.

-Carrollton Cub Scouts Pack 5141, represented by Linda Starkey, received $1,000.

-Carroll County Caring Hands, represented by Melanie Campbell, received $1,000.

-Carrollton Boy Scouts Troop 141 will receive a check for $1,000.

VFW Ohio Charities Core Programs received the following donations:

-VFW National Home for Children received $5,000.

-VFW Department Poppy Van received $100.

-VFW Ohio Military Assistance (Ohio MAP) received $100.

-VFW National Unmet Needs received $100.

-Ohio Veterans Service Officers Fund received $200.

-Combs, Comedy, Bentfield Cancer Fund received $100.