Jesse S. Roof

Jesse S. Roof, 88, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, March 18, 2024, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

Born Aug. 8, 1935, in Kilgore, Ohio, he was a son of the late Curtis and Faye (Gotschall) Roof.

Jesse served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany from 1954 to 1956. Most of his life he spent working in construction and running equipment. He was hard working, enjoyed gardening, hunting, and horses. He was always willing to offer his opinion on any subject and never met a stranger as he always had a story ready to share about his life.

He is survived by his three children, Beth, Greg (Martha), and Mike (Marty) Roof; five grandchildren, Cory (Jamie) Roof, Morgan (Tim) Shirah, Jesse (Haley) Roof, Holly, and Mattie Roof; two great-grandchildren, Colson and Sage Roof; brother, Ronnie Roof; three sisters, Libby West, Linda Hill, and Dorothy Leishman; and his faithful four-legged companion, Millie.

Preceding him in death along with his parents, were his wife of 65 years, Margaret (Eick) Roof in April of 2023, three brothers, and two sisters.

A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, March 29, 2024, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Todd Gopp officiating and Veteran services.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jesse’s memory to the Carroll County Friendship Center at Carroll County Council on Aging (CCCOA), P.O. Box 14, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.