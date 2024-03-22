Shelva J. Elefante

Shelva J. Elefante, 85, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, March 18, 2024, in the Arbors of Minerva.

She was born Nov. 11, 1938, in Dellroy to Harry and Elzanna (German) King.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Elefante who died in 2013; sister, June Roudebush and a brother, Wayne German.

She is survived by two daughters, Sheryl Clemens of Carrollton, and Laurel Ann (Dave) Carroll of Minerva; son, Duston (Robin) Walter of Malvern; sister, Darlene Roudebush of Colorado; two brothers, Doyle King of Minerva, and Lemoine King of Minerva; 5 grandchildren, Carrie Ann Clemens, David M. Jones, Duston C. Walter, Richard A. Walter, and Wesley A. Jones; and 3 great-grandchildren, Oliver Clemens, Jackson Walter, and Zoe Walter.

Following cremation, no formal services will be held.

