Charles C. Raines

Charles Carper Raines, 87, formerly of Carrollton, Ohio, and recently of Arlington, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Charles was born March 24, 1936, in Elkins, WV, to the late O.B. and Mary Lois (Kyle) Raines.

He was an Airman 2nd class in the Air Force from 1955-1959. He graduated from Marietta College with a degree in chemistry. He taught for two years at Glenwood High School (where he met Martha), then became chief chemist for Firestone in Akron, Ohio and then Noblesville, IN. He continued his career at Oil States Industries in Arlington, TX, and finished his career at Cameron/Cooper Industries in Katy, TX. He was an avid Bridge player and was considered a Gold Life Master.

He married Martha (Nist) of Canton, Ohio on Aug. 16, 1963. She preceded him in death in 2004.

Charles is survived by his children, Andy and Nancy Raines of Mansfield, TX, Jeff and Suzie Raines of Melbourne, FL, and Mary and Steve Mendell of Gordonville, TX; and his grandchildren, Kendall (Raines) Lollis, and Grant and Mason Mendell.

Funeral service will be held Friday, March 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home located at 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709.

Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 28, from 6-8 p.m. at Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home located at 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709.

