Edward L. Nuske

Edward Lee Nuske, 68, passed away peacefully at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat surrounded by his loved ones.

He was a life-long resident of Carroll County.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Harriet Nuske.

Edward is survived by his wife, Doris Brackin Nuske; sons, Steven (Vicki) Nuske, David (Cassie) Nuske, and Jackson Nuske; a daughter, Elizabeth Nuske; brother, Robert (Kathy) Nuske; sisters, Susan (Lee) Clark and Linda (Dave) Gubanez; grandchildren, Wyatt, Lexi, and Colton Nuske; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and many of his special friends.

Per his wishes, there will be no formal services and cremation has taken place.

Dodds Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.