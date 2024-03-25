Kesleen Adkins

Kesleen Adkins, 87, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, and formerly of Massillon, died peacefully in her home on Sunday afternoon, March 24, 2024.

She was born Jan. 4, 1937, in Huntington, WV, and raised in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Lennie (Willis) Sias.

Her husband, Shelby Adkins, whom she married Dec. 24, 1955, passed away Feb. 2, 2004.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two daughters, Debra L. Schlichting and Drema Adkins, and two sisters, Anna Sias, and Avanelle Holder.

Kesleen was primarily a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to read and dabbled in writing poetry. She also spent time painting and crocheting. She also enjoyed her days out going shopping, particularly with her granddaughter, Ashley. She was a member of the Believer’s Fellowship Church in Carrollton and a former member of TOPS.

She is survived by a son, Everett (Lori) Adkins of Massillon; her grandchildren, Mrs. Julie (Tim) Duncan of Massillon, Ohio, Ashley Schlichting of Malvern, Ohio, Kevin Adkins of Canton, Ohio, and Justin Adkins of Massillon, Ohio; and great-grandsons, Aiden Duncan and Rocco Natoli, both of Massillon.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2024 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Lisa Elliott officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website www.baxtergardner.com.