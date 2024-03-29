Allen “Popeye” Kohler

Allen “Popeye” Kohler, 87 of Carrollton, passed away early Monday morning March 25, 2024, in his home.

A son of the late Allen and Alice Lyle Kohler, he was born March 29, 1936, in Akron, Ohio.

Popeye was raised in Kilgore, Ohio and after graduating from high school he enlisted in the Army in 1954.

Many will remember him owning and working at Kohler Service, the full-service Amoco Station in Carrollton, pumping gas and working on vehicles. He was also a partner in K & M Real Estate, KWM Real Estate, and Kohler Auto Sales. After retiring he enjoyed traveling and vacationing in Arizona during the winter.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathy Kohler; a brother, David (Fay) Kohler of Arizona; three daughters, Kim Rininger of Carrollton, Rhonda Horengic of Carolina Beach, and Kristi Kohler-Cristofoli; grandchildren, Jennifer (Greg) Sivets, Gary Rininger, David (Bronwyn) Rininger, Sarah (Jeremy) Grubb, Nicki Hein, Jordan Horengic, Brianna Horengic, Sienna Kohler Cristofoli, Rachel Baker, and Bethany Kohler; great-grandchildren, Doug Rininger, Gavin Rininger, Paige Rininger, Kayla Masters, Ava Sivets, Kaden, Kayla, Hope and Jonathon Grubb; three wonderful and fun great-great grandchildren; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy; a grandchild, Betty Jane Hein; a great-grandchild, Tyler Sivets; and two brothers, James and Bill.

In accordance with Popeye’s wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.