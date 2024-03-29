Mary E. Baker

Mary E. Baker, 84, of Amsterdam, Ohio, passed away March 28, 2024.

She was born March 14, 1940, in Harrison County, Ohio, to the late Perry and Alice (Taggart) Davis.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Terry L. Baker; her infant daughter, Kelly Jo; and her brothers, Donald and Charles Davis.

Mary loved to laugh and had many hobbies including quilt making, making baked goods and sharing them with people, cooking, gardening, and craft making. Most importantly, she adored her family and loved them deeply.

She is survived by her daughter, Melody (Mike) Waller; her brother, Harold “Toby” (Shannon) Davis; her grandchildren, Kiley Jo Baker and Trevor Waller; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, the Joynson family.

Friends will be received at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 285 Second St., Bergholz, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. with Pastor Fran Leghart officiating.

www.everhart-bovefuneralhomes.com