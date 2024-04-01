Nancy C. DeDent

Nancy C. DeDent, 72, of Malvern, passed away Friday, March 29, 2024, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 25, 1951, in Canton to John Raymond and Harriet (Worlock) Hoffee.

She retired from Brown Local Schools where she was a schoolteacher for 30+ years. She graduated from Malvern High School in 1969, received her bachelor’s in education from Malone and her master’s in education from Mount St. Joseph’s. She was a member of the Alpha Sorosis Women’s Club, the National Education Association, and taught Sunday school at Malvern First Christian Church, where she attended for a number of years.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dave DeDent whom she married July 27, 1974; two daughters, Dawnielle (Chris) Essig of Jackson Twp., and Andrea DeDent of Cleveland; brother, John (Rita) Hoffee of Minerva, and two grandchildren, Teigen and Addy.

As a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family. As a proud grandma, she cheered on her grandson Teigen and granddaughter Addy at their numerous sporting events and helped encourage and support their talents and interests. Together with her husband, she enjoyed attending car shows and racing events. Nancy will be remembered for her kind and caring heart, gentleness, and quiet but constant strength.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 3 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva, OH with Pastor John Corsi of St. Stephen Lutheran Church officiating.

Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy DeDent’s name to the Malvern Christian Care Center (contact Carol Scandridge).

Those wishing to send condolences or share a memory of Nancy may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.