Velva J. Van Horn

Velva Juanita Van Horn, 85, passed away peacefully at Greenbriar Health Care in Youngstown, March 30, 2024.

She was born July 11, 1938, in West Union, WV to Hubert and Trecie (Simmons) Van Horn Sr.

Velva lived a vibrant and artistic life filled with her passions for singing in a country band, painting pottery, grooming poodles, and dancing. Her creative spirit brought joy to those around her, and she will be fondly remembered for her love of music and art.

To cherish her memories are her daughters, Debra Plummer of North Lima, and Tina (Les) Henderson of Olive Hill, KY; eight grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her brother, Hubert Van Horn, Jr. of Minerva.

In addition to her parents, Velva is preceded in death by her brother, Forest Van Horn; and six sisters, Virginia Kerns, Dorothy Marie Bradfield, Edna Malone, Mary Fryer, Helen Thompson, and Shirley Barr.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Liberty Cemetery, Blade Road, Minerva, with Rev. Thomas Scott officiating.

Velva Juanita Van Horn will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, but her memory will live on through the legacy of her creativity and the love she shared with her family and friends.

