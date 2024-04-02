Larry G. Tallman

Larry Gene Tallman, 64, of Honea Path, SC, died peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2024, at his home.

Born in Barnesville, Ohio, he was a son of the late Walter Franklin Tallman and Irene Evangela Chickiris Cogar.

He retired from Timken after nearly 28 years of service as a grinder and finisher. He loved playing the guitar, spending time and working outside, and all types of tractors. Larry was a wonderful dad, always happy and the provider and protector of his family.

Surviving are his fiancee, Karen Jean Shiflett of the home; two daughters, Ashley Tallman of Carrollton, Ohio and Tiffany (Tyler) Wengerd of Anderson, SC; his brother, Walter Frank, Jr. (Teresa) Tallman of Lady Lake, Florida; his sister, Esther Ehlenbach of Delaware, Ohio; and two beloved grandchildren, Audrey Mabry and Owen Mabry.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Aden Mabry.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Garden of Memories with Rev. Randy Creamer officiating.

The family is at the home and will receive friends briefly at the graveside after the service.

Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org

Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.Parker-WhitePruitt.com.