Larry L. Westfall

Larry Lon Westfall, born Feb. 23, 1948, passed away March 28, 2024, in his hometown of Carrollton, Ohio.

He was a beloved member of the community, known for his dedication and various interests.

An Army veteran, Larry served his country with honor before embarking on a career as a machinist at White Motors. He was deeply involved in the local community, serving as a trustee at Baxter’s Ridge Church and enjoying lunch with friends at the Carrollton Senior Citizen Center.

Larry was a firm believer and follower of Our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus. He had a passion for cars, U.S. History, and animals – particularly dogs. Larry was also a member of the NRA and had a keen interest in collecting guns and loading his own ammo. His love of hunting was evident to all who knew him.

He will be dearly missed.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lon and Verdie; beloved spouse, Claire; siblings, Midge, Donald, Evelyn, Ted, Bob and Shirley; and great nephew, Miles L. Teeter.

He is survived by his daughters, Kendra (John) Alexander and Janine (Chad) Madison; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and four-legged companions, Abby and Missy.

Ceremonies to commemorate Larry’s life will be announced in the coming days, providing an opportunity for all who knew and loved him to celebrate the impact he had on their lives.

For those wishing to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.