Mary A. Montgomery

Mary Alice Montgomery, 78, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2024, after a short illness.

She was born in Salineville on Dec. 12, 1945, to the late Frank and Doris Russell.

Mary married her high school sweetheart, Don Montgomery on Feb. 14, 1966, and they celebrated 58 years of married bliss.

Mary graduated from West Liberty with her A.S. Degree to become a Dental Hygienist where she and Don worked together in California for over 12 years before moving back to Carrollton where she continued working with Don at the Montgomery Dental Clinic. They are members at the Mount Pleasant Methodist Church. One of Mary’s favorite pastimes was traveling around the world.

Survivors include her husband, Don; two children, Dawn (Greg) Primerano of New Franklin and Jon (Amy) Montgomery of East Liverpool; three grandchildren, Jonathan, Christopher, and Elise; her siblings, Marcia Sheets, Donna Boyd, Edna Abdalla, John Russell, and Richard Russell.

Calling hours are Monday April 8, 2024, from 4-6 p.m. with the service to follow at 6 p.m.

Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Jude Research or to the Thomas E. Starzel Transplant Institute at U.P.M.C. Pittsburgh, 200 Darragh St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

