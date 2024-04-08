John J. Moffett

John James Moffett, born May 2, 1946, to James and Hazel (Howenstine) Moffett, died peacefully at home April 5, 2024.

He was preceded in death by both parents as well as a son-in-law, Michael Rine.

He is survived by his wife, Judy of 54 years, whom he met when they were both student tour guides at Ohio State; daughters, Julie (Nick) Holderbaum of Minerva and Jodie (Rick) Arreguin of Columbus; grandchildren, Jamison Rine, Gabriella, Miguel, and Alaina Arreguin, Karleigh (Emerson) Davis, and Kelseigh Holderbaum; great-granddaughter, Eliza Davis; and sister, Mary Beth Hunter of Missoula, MT.

He was extraordinarily proud of being a graduate of Sandy Valley High School, Class of 1964, and a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Arts, a Bachelor of Science in Education, and Juris Doctorate Degree. As a resident of the Stadium Dormitory, he rang the Victory Bell after many games at “The Shoe”. He was a member of Ohio Staters and a lifelong member of the OSU Alumni Association.

Following college, he practiced law in Carrollton and Magnolia, Ohio for ten years and then earned a Master of Divinity from Trinity Lutheran Seminary and served many churches in North Dakota and Ohio for 38 years. He loved preaching and working with youth groups. After he retired, he enjoyed supplying churches when they needed a pastor, whether it was for a Sunday or for longer, most recently St. John’s Lutheran Church near Johnsville. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ashland, Ohio, where he greatly enjoyed playing his trombone with the Trinity Brass.

His military service was a great source of pride for him, and he loved attending events that honored veterans, especially those at Sandy Valley High School hosted by the students. He was a member of ROTC at OSU and served six years in the Army Reserves and three years in the Ohio National Guard. He was a member of Isaac L. Kinney American Legion Post #244 in East Sparta and attended a meeting one month prior to his death. He was a member and past master of the former Caldwell Lodge #330, F. & A.M. in Bolivar.

John enjoyed antique car touring and was a member of the Canton Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Lake Erie Region Vintage Chevrolet Club of America. His favorite old car rides though were those that he took with his family. He even had seatbelts installed in his ‘53 Chevy so his grandkids could ride safely with him.

He loved traveling and going on cruises with his wife Judy, and he never took a road trip vacation that didn’t include a battlefield or a fort. He was a huge history buff and loved reading, especially about WWII and Civil War history. He loved old western movies, modern action “flicks,” and vintage TV, especially The Waltons and M*A*S*H*. He was an enthusiastic announcer for HS sports in many of the places he lived, most recently at Crestview High School. He also loved cheering on the Ashland University’s basketball teams, especially the championship girls’ team. He was a master storyteller and loved reliving his high school and college days the most. He had a full and active life and looked forward to heaven where the Buckeyes always beat that team up north.

Services will be held Friday, April 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Michael Koch officiating.

Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and Friday one hour before the service, from 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1021 Dauch Dr., Ashland, OH 44805 or Isaac L. Kinney American Legion Post #244, c/o Richard Cordes, 3132 Westbrook St. SE, Magnolia, OH, 44643. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon, 330-866-9425