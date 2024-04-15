Daniel B. Hendricks

Daniel B. “Danny” Hendricks, 55, of Scio, died Thursday, April 11, 2024, at East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, Ohio, following a heart attack.

Born Jan. 28, 1969, in Steubenville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Ray B. Hendricks and Jacqueline K. Davis Hendricks.

He graduated from Jewett-Scio High School in 1987 and worked most of his adult life as an over the road truck driver. Currently employed at ECM Energy, he had also worked previously for Wayne Dalton, Walmart, and Red Gold Tomatoes.

Danny’s pride and joy was his Harley Davidson trike and he enjoyed day trips and vacations with friends and various bike clubs. He also loved sports – he was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and The Ohio State Buckeyes, and was a master of sports trivia. He enjoyed participating in fantasy football leagues online and with friends. What he truly loved most was spending time with his family and many friends, going out for breakfast or dinner, hosting dinner parties of specialties from his smoker, and competing in spirited games of euchre.

Surviving is a sister, Lisa Gregory of Pittsburgh, PA; aunts, Harriet Davis of Bergholz, Ohio, Barbara Davis of Denver, CO, and Verna Hendricks of Utah; his “fur” nephew, Woody; numerous cousins, and dear friends.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2024, at noon at Koch Funeral Home, 101 W. Main St., Scio, Ohio with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating.

Friends may visit with the family two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The celebration of life will continue with a lunch at the Scio Fire Hall immediately following the service.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made in his memory to Scio VFD, P.O. Box 342, Scio, Ohio 43988.