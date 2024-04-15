Margaret M. Dowdell

Margaret M. Dowdell, 80, of Bergholz, Ohio passed away April 13, 2024 at Aultman Hospital, Canton, Ohio.

She was born Feb. 16, 1944, a daughter of the late Frank and Geneva (Wagner) Evanosky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Dowdell; son-in-law, David Rader; and brother, Frank Evanosky, Jr.

She owned and operated Dowdell Printing until 1986 and also worked for the Carrollton Free Press Standard. She always enjoyed meeting with her friends called The Free Press Lunch Bunch.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Sherry Rader; two sisters, Patricia Mutton and Jane Roberts; and sister-in-law, Cindy Evanosky.

Friends will be received at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 285 Second St., Bergholz, Ohio on Thursday, April 18, 2024, from 10 a.m. until time of services at noon.

Burial will follow at Bergholz cemetery.

