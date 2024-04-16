JFS Director presents resolution to Carroll Co. Commissioners

The Board of Commissioners met Thursday, April 11, and received a resolution from Job & Family Services Director Kate Offenberger that would give her permission to sign inter-county adjustment agreements.

Offenberger explained the Board has given her the authority to transfer funds among other counties for the past seven to ten years. However, because this is a smaller county, she seldom needs additional funds but typically gets state or federal funds as needed.

Following further discussion, the Board approved a resolution assigning authority to the director of the county’s family services agency to serve as the Board’s designee with authority to request and sign inter-county agreements on behalf of the county.

On another matter, the Board approved a motion to allow Transit Director Sonja Trbovich to re-hire James Palm of Amsterdam as a part-time driver at a rate of $12 per hour and $13 per hour for driving a bus, contingent on passing pre-employment tests.

The Board also discussed water issues at the Heath Department with Edward Eick, Superintendent of Building & Grounds, who discovered that recent heavy rains have caused water to flow into the new Health Department storage building.

Eick presented three quotes for installation of pipe and a catch basin. After further discussion, the Board approved a motion to hire J. Green Excavating to install drains at the storage building at a cost of $4,034.

Eick also advised there are water issues at the Friendship Center building due to the size of gutters, and said he is gathering quotes for commercial gutters and downspouts for that building.

After further discussion, the Board approved a motion to advertise for a full-time Building & Grounds Maintenance Tech 1 with resumes and applications due no later than 3 p.m. on Friday, April 26.

In other business, the Board:

-ACCEPTED the bid from McConnell Contracting, Inc. of West Lafayette for the Bay Road Bridge Replacement Project as recommended by County Engineer Brian J. Wise.

-HEARD from Assistant Clerk April Mayle that St. John’s Villa will host “Food Truck Mondays” starting on April 15 from 4-7 p.m. through the month of October.